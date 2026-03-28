Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run on Atlantic Boulevard, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after a hit-and-run crash early Saturday morning on Atlantic Boulevard.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 5:20 a.m. in the 6500 block of Atlantic Boulevard.

Investigators say a man in his mid-40s was riding a bicycle westbound when he was hit by a vehicle.

Jacksonville Fire Rescue responded and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police say the driver did not stop to help or call 911 and instead left the scene, heading south on Glynlea Road.

Witnesses describe the vehicle as a dark sedan, possibly a 2012 to 2014 black Toyota Camry. Investigators say the car should have front-end damage.

This is the 52nd traffic death in Duval County this year, and the fourth involving a bicyclist.

Atlantic Boulevard at Glynlea Road is expected to remain closed as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

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