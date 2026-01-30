The Big Chill: Hour-by-hour temperature summary for the Jacksonville area for the weekend, Monday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Saturday, Sunday, and Monday are First Alert Weather Days due to the bitterly cold temperatures that will arrive in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia.

Here is a summary of some of the hour-by-hour temperatures we are forecast to see this weekend:

Saturday:

12 p.m.: Mostly cloudy. 50 degrees. Wind NW 10-20 mph. Feels like temperature - 45 degrees.

6 p.m.: Partly cloudy. 39 degrees. Wind NW 20-30 mph. Feels like temperature - 28 degrees.

Sunday:

12 a.m.: 28 degrees. Wind NW 20-30 mph. Feels like temperature - 16 degrees.

6 a.m.: 22 degrees. Wind NW 20-30 mph. Feels like temperature - 8 degrees.

12 p.m.: 34 degrees. Wind NW 15-25 mph. Feels like temperature - 23 degrees.

6 p.m.: 37 degrees. Wind NW 10-20 mph. Feels like temperature - 28 degrees.

Monday:

12 a.m.: 28 degrees. Wind NW 5-10 mph. Feels like temperature: 16 degrees.

6 a.m.: 22 degrees. Wind NW 5 mph. Feels like temperature: 16 degrees.

12 p.m.: 43 degrees. Wind NW 10-15 mph. Feels like temperature: 33 degrees.

