Big opportunity as JAXPORT explores ways to add second cruise line to the River City

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville could be seeing another cruise line as the JAXPORT Board discussed plans for this potential project. Action News Jax spoke with locals who are calling this a big opportunity for the city and travelers looking for new cruise options.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The JAXPORT Board is looking to expand to a second cruise line. By doing so, it will increase jobs and tourism. Locals are already excited about the idea.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“We may have some exciting news to share on the cruise,” Chief Executive Officer, Eric Green said. “Our team has been busy in this area. We hope to have an announcement in the coming weeks.”

As of right now, only the Carnival Elation Ship operates out of JAXPORT.

JAXPORT could not release information on the additional cruise line. But Action News Jax did some digging and checked Norwegian Cruise Line’s website, and it said it will be “Coming Soon” to Jacksonville.

Related Story: Cruise line interested in coming to JAXPORT; appears to be Norwegian Cruise Line

“I’m so excited because we love cruises,” local woman Luz Rosa said.

People are already talking about what this opportunity would do for the city.

“It’s going to bring millions of dollars to our economy, hotels, and even my hotdog cart,” business owner, Ron Pierce said. “The more the merrier. We need the money.”

Another local like Tyron Brown said he believes an additional cruise ship would benefit the community in several ways.

“For the community, it is good. We will have more jobs, more tourism, and more money coming in.”

Green said the incoming cruise company was seeking board approval to operate from the JAXPORT Cruise Terminal. It was noted in the meeting the cruise line was “anxious” to finalize the agreement and requested a special meeting to expedite the approval.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

A special board meeting will be held in the first two weeks of February to discuss the details of this proposal.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.