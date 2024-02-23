Big time baseball coming to the Jacksonville this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — There’s big time baseball coming to Jacksonville this weekend and one of the best products to come out of the River City is returning home.

Brad Hodges and the Virginia Cavaliers highlights a four team event at the Baseball Grounds Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The Cavs are joined by Wichita State, Iowa, and Auburn. The teams will play each other all weekend.

Hodges graduated from St. Johns Country Day in Orange Park two years ago and was the best player in the area that season.

The left handed pitcher is in his sophomore season and pitched in the College World Series last year in Omaha.

