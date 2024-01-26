'Biggest fear is that there are more victims:' Former Jacksonville coach charged with sex crimes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A former baseball coach is in jail, accused of multiple county of sexual battery and molestation on children.

Julio Acosta Morgado, 38, is charged with five counts of sexual battery, two counts of molestation and two counts of counts of lewd and lascivious exhibition/conduct. His two victims are between the ages of 12 and 18, according to documents from the State Attorney’s Office.

The alleged crimes happened in November of 2023 and the fall of 2020.

His most recent victim said he would train at the suspect’s residence on Monday and Tuesday afternoons. The training session normally concludes with a massage. One victim said during one of these sessions in October of last year, the suspect began to perform oral sex. This occurred for a month, multiple times, according to an arrest report from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The second incident happened in 2020 with another victim. It was a similar circumstance in which the victim was at the suspect’s home for a training session. The suspect touched the victim inappropriately during the massage, according to the arrest report.

“The penalty for this sort of behavior is strong. It’s essentially life in prison,” Action News Jax law and safety expert, Dale Carson, said. “Individuals who have this propensity for molestation, they behave this way not generally with one victim. They behave this way with multiple multiple victims.”

Acosta Morgado is also charged with sex crimes with a child under 12 years old in Orange County, Florida. Orange County deputies believe he goes by “JC” and may have a business called JC Acosta Sports.

“Our biggest fear is that there are more victims,” Detective Evan Avila with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

If you or anyone you know might be a victim please call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.

