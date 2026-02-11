Birdie Coffee Company opens first shop in downtown Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Birdie Coffee Company has opened its first downtown Jacksonville shop at 1 Independent Drive, on the ground floor of the Wells Fargo Center.

The walk-up spot caters to downtown professionals, residents, and visitors, offering specialty coffee and locally sourced pastries.

Co-founders Daniel Hanania and Christie Blackburn created Birdie Coffee Downtown to serve the fast-paced central business district.

Hanania said the shop is designed for speed and quality: “Downtown Jacksonville deserves a coffee shop that prioritizes quality and consistency without slowing people down.”

Blackburn emphasized partnerships with area bakeries to bring in pastries that highlight local flavors.

Birdie Coffee started in Jacksonville and is known for its specialty coffee that’s easy to enjoy.

For hours and menu details, check Birdie Coffee’s website and social media.

