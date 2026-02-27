‘Black Cinema History: Hollywood in Jax’ rescheduled to Feb. 28 due to weather

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The “Black Cinema History: Hollywood in Jax” event has been rescheduled to Saturday, Feb. 28, due to inclement weather. Organizers moved the date from its original Friday slot, though the time and location of the celebration remain the same.

Vibrant Places Collective, JaxParks, Ritz Theatre & Museum, and Dr. Shaun Powell organized the celebration to reclaim Jacksonville’s history in film and culture. The event serves as a showcase for the city’s legacy as a birthplace for musicians, entertainers, and storytellers.

The evening features a curated montage highlighting the early filmmaking legacy of Jacksonville. This presentation is paired with a showcase of 12 independent films created by contemporary storytellers to demonstrate the city’s ongoing influence in the arts.

Christina Burgess of First Coast News will serve as the host and master of ceremonies for the event. Burgess will lead a live panel discussion featuring independent filmmakers and actors who will share insights into their creative processes and industry experiences. The panel is also scheduled to discuss the future of filmmaking within the Jacksonville community.

The event will also include appearances by Samuel Hunter. Attendees will have access to on-site amenities, including various food trucks and local vendors.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]