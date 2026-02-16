The Black Keys to perform at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre in July

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The Black Keys will perform at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on July 29 as part of their Peaches ‘n Kream World Tour. Tickets for the concert, which features supporting act Eddie 9V, are currently on sale.

The band’s appearance in St. Augustine marks a stop on a global tour that follows two decades of musical evolution from self-recorded basement sessions to multi-platinum records.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The Grammy-winning rock duo from Akron, Ohio, is composed of guitarist and vocalist Dan Auerbach and drummer Patrick Carney. They are recognized for a style that incorporates elements of garage rock, soul, psychedelia and blues.

The Black Keys built their reputation in the early 2000s, originally recording their music in basements and small studios. Their sound is characterized by a combination of gritty guitar riffs, pounding drums and soulful vocals.

The band reached mainstream success with the release of the albums “Brothers” and “El Camino.” These records included hit songs such as “Tighten Up,” “Howlin” for You" and “Lonely Boy.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Tickets for the St. Augustine performance range in price from $87 to $161. They are available for purchase online through the venue’s website or AXS, as well as in person at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre box office.

On the night of the performance, doors at the amphitheatre are scheduled to open at 5:30 p.m. The concert is scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m. on July 29.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.