Blackshear couple arrested in connection with the death of their baby, drug possession: GBI

PIERCE COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced this month that it arrested a Blackshear couple during an investigation into the death of their baby.

GBI said that Dustin Sauls, 41, and Cierra Chancey, 36, are charged with concealing death and possessing cocaine in connection with the death of their 6-month-old child.

The Baxley Police Department, located in Appling County, had first requested the assistance of GBI in the case more than two years ago, in September 2022. GBI said that preliminary information indicated that Sauls and Chancey delayed reporting the baby’s death and had cocaine at the time. An autopsy was later completed by the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office.

Arrest reports obtained by Action News Jax show they were taken into custody by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office on May 30 while deputies were serving the out-of-county felony warrants.

After conducting a search of their home on Radcliff Circle, the parents were arrested on the warrants and in addition to several new drug-related charges, including possession of cocaine and two charges each of possessing a Schedule III controlled substance.

GBI said the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the case should contact the Baxley Police Department at (912) 367-8305 or the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Douglas at (912) 389-4103. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477) or online here.

