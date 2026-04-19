Blue Angel F-18 Hornet returns to NAS Jax front gate with a fresh look

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Naval Air Station Jacksonville announced its iconic Blue Angel F-18 Hornet returned to its rightful place in front of the base with a fresh new look.

NAS Jax says the Blue Angel was towed 70 days ago to the Fleet Readiness Center Southeast’s paint shop.

The jet was given a complete refresh, with a new coat of paint and removal of corrosion.

Saturday morning, crews towed the jet back to the front of the base and placed the Blue Angel on its redone pad at the front of the Yorktown Gate.

Those driving down Roosevelt Boulevard to NAS Jax will again be able to view the Blue Angel F-18 Hornet - only now, it will be gleaming.

NAS Jax Blue Angel being towed NAS Jax Blue Angel being towed (NAS Jax)

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