Blue-green algae toxins detected in Doctors Lake for second time this summer

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Clay County (DOH-Clay) once again issued a health alert after blue-green algae toxins were detected in Doctors Lake-Magnolia Road.

The alert was issued after water samples indicated the presence of those toxins.

Blue-green algae blooms occur when there’s a rapid growth of algae. This can appear as scum, foam, or paint on the surface of the water. The algae tends to discolor the water and can have an unpleasant odor.

The Department of Health said sunny days, warm water temperatures, still water conditions, and excess nutrients are all factors that contribute to algae blooms.

DOH-Clay advises residents and visitors to take the following precautions:

Do not drink, swim, wade, use personal watercrafts, or come into contact with waters where there is a visible bloom.

Wash your skin and clothing with soap and water if you have any contact with algae, or discolored or water that smells unpleasant.

Keep pets and livestock away from the area to avoid any contact with water. Waters where algae blooms are present are not safe for animals. Pets and livestock should use an alternative source of water when algae blooms are present.

Do not cook or clean dishes with water contaminated by algae blooms. Boiling the water will not eliminate toxins.

Eating fillets from healthy fish caught in freshwater lakes experiencing blooms is safe.

Rinse fish fillets with tap or bottled water, throw out the guts, and cook fish thoroughly.

Do not eat shellfish in waters with algae blooms.

Click here to report algae blooms or call 855-305-3903. If you have other health questions or concerns about blue-green algae, call DOH-Clay at 904-278-3784.

