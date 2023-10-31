Missing and unidentified from the Jacksonville area: Have you seen them?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Fifty-seven people are missing from the greater Jacksonville area, which includes nine counties in Northeast Florida and six counties in Southeast Georgia.

That’s according to records from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Action News Jax looked at FDLE’s Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse and GBI’s Unsolved Missing Persons Cases and gathered the cases of people missing or unidentified from the following counties that make up our area:

Northeast Florida

Baker

Bradford

Clay

Columbia

Duval

Nassau

Putnam

St. Johns

Union

Southeast Georgia

Brantley

Camden

Charlton

Glynn

Pierce

Ware

Since Action News Jax first showed you photos of missing people from our area in January, several people have been removed and others have been added. DNA testing confirmed in May that human remains found were that of Sanchez Hughes, who had been missing since 2020.

Added to the FDLE database since our January story is Austin Patchke, who has been missing since October 2022. In October 2023, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office made a renewed push for information on Patchke’s case.

Some of the cases involve children who have been missing for years, including Jonathan Hagans, who was last seen in Jacksonville Beach on June 11, 1968.

Other cases are remains of individuals who have not been identified, like Baby Jane Doe, who was found in Ware County on Dec. 21, 1988, wrapped in a brown baby blanket placed in a gym bag that was in a cement-filled suitcase that was stuffed into a TV console cabinet at an illegal dump site.

Those missing or unidentified range in age from newborn babies like Nehemiah Weedon from Jacksonville, to 85-year-old Wallace Gerrald, who was last seen in Palatka in 2014.

Some have been missing for decades while others were just reported missing this month.

