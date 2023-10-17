Missing since 2022, sheriff’s office continues searching for Jacksonville man

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it continues searching for a missing man last seen almost a year ago.

Austin Carlos Patchke was reported missing on Wed., Nov. 16, 2022. He was last seen leaving a local business, walking in the area of 14200 Old St. Augustine Rd. JSO detectives working the case have not discovered any evidence of foul play, and Patchke was never reported to have suffered from any mental or physical disabilities.

All efforts to locate Pathcke have been unsuccessful. He’s been described by police as being 23 years old, 6-foot-8-inches tall, and weighing 275 pounds. Patchke has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a grey polo shirt with “7-Eleven” embroidered on the front, dark long sleeves underneath, and black pants. He was possibly carrying a pink bag and was wearing black Nike shoes.

JSO is asking for the community’s help. Anyone with information can contact the sheriff’s office at 904-630-0500.

