Board extends Jacksonville Housing Authority CEO’s contract amid investigation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Housing Authority board agreed to extend its CEO’s contract for six months but voted against a raise amid an ongoing investigation.

Dwayne Alexander’s contract was up at the end of September, and he asked for a $100,000 raise to $350,000.

Board members brought up concerns about transparency and communication during Monday’s special meeting.

Board Chair Christopher Walker said, “No doubt you’ve done a lot and people here support you...things could be done better like communication about deals.”

“He was running operationally at 4.5 out of 5,” Commissioner Heather Horovitz said. “All the other things we look for in a CEO are falling short.”

It comes as Action News Jax reported the Inspector General is investigating how the authority is using utility cards.

JHA responded to the report Monday and it’s expected to be made public within the next week.

“I’m shocked this inquiry got blown into what it is,” Alexander said during the meeting. “I have been here more than 5 years, always done employee evaluations late, and I feel like I’m getting dragged through the mud.”

Commissioner Harriet Brock came to the CEO’s defense and argued the board has not laid out goals for the CEO and has consistently done evaluations months behind.

Members agreed on a six-month extension and will re-evaluate Alexander’s performance at the end of June. The extension does not come with a raise but does include a $20,000 bonus.





