Jacksonville Housing Authority Board holding emergency meeting following 2 investigations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Housing Authority is in the midst of an emergency meeting after two investigations were opened by the Inspector General.

The meeting started at 8:30 a.m. Monday morning, and the JHA Board is discussing its next course of action.

This is what we know about the investigations: One found that at least 15 convicted felons were living in some complexes managed by JHA, and the other looked into an apparent lack of oversight of the agency’s $2 million utility card program.

