Boat blocking 2 lanes on I-95 S in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla, — According to Florida511, there is a boat blocking two lanes in I-95 South.

FHP responded to the incident around 8:39 a.m.

Police and St. Johns Fire Rescue are on scene redirecting traffic.

It is advised to reroute.

