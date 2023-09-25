Nassau County family & Hilliard Elementary School teacher left reeling after losing house in fire

NASSAU, Fla. — Nothing but rubble, a charred smell in the air, and ash left behind in the wake of the fire that completely devastated the Hilliard home of Ashley Demasi, her husband, and her two young children. Now, Demasi and her family are left wondering what comes next, with nowhere to go.

“We had so much in there that we’ve worked for, and now it’s just all gone,” Demasi told Action News Jax emotionally. “It’s something we just never thought would happen. And now just even getting into a new place, we have nothing to go from there.”

Demasi also said her family has just around $4,000 in personal property coverage on their insurance policy, meaning much of what was lost isn’t expected to be covered. However, the most devastating effects of the fire, Demasi pointed out, can’t be measured in dollars.

“My grandpa passed away just two months ago. So I lost all my stuff that I inherited from him. His Vietnam tag, his dog tags, just everything,” Demasi explained. ”My baby’s sonograms were in there, their hats from the hospital.”

Being a Hilliard Elementary School teacher, Demasi says the one thing helping her get through it all so far has been her students.

“I absolutely love getting to go to work and just hug on my babies and they’re just so happy,” Demasi said with a smile.

Nonetheless, Demasi says she knows it’ll be a long process as she and her family look to get back on their feet.

Those looking to help the family in this time of need can find their GoFundMe by clicking here, or donate over CashApp at $ashleyn42798.

