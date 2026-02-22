Body of missing woman found in Liberty County

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The search for a missing Jacksonville woman has come to a tragic end in Liberty County.

Authorities say Margaret Hanley, 72, was found dead near her vehicle on Old Hines Road.

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office reports that Hanley’s car, a Toyota RAV4, was stuck in the mud when deputies found it.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

A body discovered next to the vehicle was confirmed to be Hanley.

Investigators say the case remains open as they continue to look into the circumstances of her death.

Anyone with information about Hanley’s final movements is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500. The investigation is ongoing.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.