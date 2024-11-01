Bold ATM heists: VyStar and Alive Credit Union targeted in early morning thefts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two ATM thefts have left the northside community rattled. The first incident occurred early Thursday morning at VyStar Credit Union on Dunn Avenue, and the second at Alive Credit Union on Lenox Avenue, where the damage was extensive.

VyStar Credit Union on Dunn Avenue had its entire ATM severely damaged and nearly stolen. Workers we’re out trying to fix the damages.

According to a police report, an officer responded to the VyStar ATM theft around 4:30 AM on Thursday. Upon arrival, he spotted a black truck racing away from the scene. The truck led police on a chase before crashing, with two suspects reportedly exiting the vehicle.“With all the technology we have today. I don’t get it,” VyStar Credit Union Customer Alfonso Madison said.

Action News Jax spoke with a VyStar customer who described the scene as something out of a movie. She questioned the logic behind trying to steal an entire ATM from a credit union.

“I can’t believe it. It sounds like something you only hear on TV,” customer Courtney Fox said.

Alfonso Madison provided a tip regarding another ATM only 17 minutes away on Lenox Avenue.

“The ATM looks like someone set a bomb to it,” said Madison.

The ATM found at Alive Credit Union was destroyed. Wires were hanging out, and the inside was fully exposed. This separate incident occurred on October 7th. The police report stated workers at Alive Credit Union noticed their ATM had been destroyed.

Officers found a tow strap around the machine and reviewed security footage that showed a box truck attempting to steal the ATM. One cashbox was stolen, though the amount of cash taken remains unclear.

Both cases are under investigation, and no arrests have been made at this time.

