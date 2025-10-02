BOLO: Woman severely injured in Putnam County dog attack, authorities need help finding animal

PALATKA, Fla. — Authorities are searching for a pit-bull mix dog that attacked a woman on Beech Street in Palatka Wednesday night, leaving her with severe injuries.

The dog, described as a brown and white pit-bull mix, attacked the woman as she was walking near Beech Street and Hicks Street, a Putnam County Sheriff’s Office social media post states. A nearby man intervened, striking the dog with a sledgehammer to stop the attack before taking the victim to the hospital.

The victim was later flown to a trauma hospital due to the severity of her injuries, which included multiple puncture wounds to her right leg and severe injuries to her elbow. Animal Control spotted a dog matching the description near Date Street and East Lake Street, but it evaded capture.

Residents in the area are urged to contact the sheriff’s office if they have any information about the dog or its owner.

The community’s assistance is crucial in locating the dog to prevent further incidents. Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the animal should contact the sheriff’s office at 386-329-0800.

