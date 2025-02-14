Bond revoked for former Jacksonville officer accused of falsely imprisoning crime victim, producing CSAM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — John Burgos, a former Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office police officer arrested twice on different charges, had his bond revoked for one case on Thursday.

Burgos was originally arrested on Oct. 31, 2024. According to JSO, the day before, he responded to a domestic violence call.

After leaving the scene, Burgos allegedly returned to the victim’s house to give her information about safe places to stay.

According to JSO, “while alone with the victim and under the color of authority, Burgos did not allow the victim to leave the area and he touched the victim without valid consent.”

In this case, Burgos is charged with false imprisonment and battery.

On Feb. 8, Burgos was arrested again on separate charges.

A federal indictment alleges that from 2015 to 2019, Burgos “did employ, use, persuade, induce, entice, and coerce, and attempt to employ, use, persuade, induce, entice, and coerce a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of such conduct.”

Court documents said federal agents learned about the crimes when his phone and computer were seized in Oct. 2024.

According to Duval County court records, Burgos’ bond for the October charges was revoked and set at none per the request of the defense.

He has a pretrial hearing for that case on Mar. 13.

Federal court records show Burgos has a detention hearing and arraignment for the CSAM charges on Friday.

