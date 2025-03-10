Brad Paisley’s ‘Truck Still Works’ Tour coming to St. Augustine this summer

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Tickets are now on sale for Brad Paisley’s newly-announced show at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre.

The country superstar is bringing other artists along for the ride, including special guest performers Walker Hayes and Alexandra Kay.

The show is scheduled for 7:30 P.M. on Saturday, August 2nd.

For more than 20 years, Paisley has been a staple of the genre, bringing in three GRAMMYs and more than a dozen CMAs.

In 2008, he became the first artist to achieve ten consecutive Billboard County Airplay #1 singles.

Doors to the concert will open up at 6 P.M.

Ticket prices start at $39.75.

To purchase your tickets online, click here.

You can also avoid ticket fees by buying them in person at The Amp’s Box Office, now open 7 days a week.

