All schools in Starke open Monday despite ongoing boil water advisory

STARKE, Fla. — The Bradford County School District announced that all public schools will have class on Monday following a boil water advisory in Starke.

Action News Jax first told you about the city-wide water outage in Starke Friday, which canceled class for all public schools within the city limits.

When the water was brought back, residents of Starke were put under a boil water advisory as a precaution, and it is still in effect.

Since the city is still under a boil water advisory, the school district is encouraging students to bring water bottles from home. The district will provide additional water bottles for students as needed throughout the day.

We will have school as planned at all Bradford County Schools tomorrow, October 9th. Because we are still under a boil... Posted by Bradford County School District on Sunday, October 8, 2023

