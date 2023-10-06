Boil water advisory in effect for Starke, all schools in city closed

STARKE, Fla. — The City of Starke issued a boil water advisory due to a system-wide water outage.

According to a Facebook post by Bradford County Emergency Management, crews are currently working to restore the water service, but the time frame of completion is unknown.

As a precaution, it advises that all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth and washing dishes be boiled. The advisory will be in effect until a bacteriological survey shows the water is safe to drink.

As a result of this outage, all Bradford County schools are closed within the City of Starke. Students who have already been picked up by a bus will be held at school until they are picked up by an adult on their designated checkout list. Classes will run as normal at Lawtey Elementary School.

Anyone with questions is asked to call the Starke City Manager at 904-368-133.

