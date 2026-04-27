Brantley County fire efforts expand with natural disaster team

BRANTLEY COUNTY, Ga. — With 800 homes at risk Friday in Brantley County, officials have called in more help from the feds to manage the firefighting efforts.

Officials told Action News Jax that firefighters are working 16 hours on and 8 hours off, with more than 230 personnel working on this fire. Because of the growth, National Interagency Fire Center is responding.

“Fatigue is definitely a factor, especially as this heat ramps up, and we just keep working longer and longer,” said Seth Hawkins, a spokesperson working closely with fire efforts.

The team assists with managing natural disasters.

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He says the fire has continued to grow to more than five thousand acres. They’re hoping the extra expertise will bring relief to local and state responders. Officials have also opened an American Red Cross location in Brunswick as more families have lost their homes.

“It’s all gone,” said Johnny Enke, whose home burned down Thursday.

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He says he hopes government support can directly reach Brantley County residents.

“I just want the government to get FEMA here to start helping people. There’s a lot of people here that needs the help,” Enke said.

Officials say local crews and agencies will continue to work together on the ground.

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