Brantley County hires new trash service after issues with Republic Services

BRANTLEY COUNTY, Ga. — Brantley County has chosen a replacement trash service after choosing to end its contract with Republic Services.

Officials announced the split with Republic in February, citing late pickups and missed routes:

“The quality of trash service has been unacceptable for some time. Brantley County Commissioners have taken every action possible to address the ongoing concerns with Republic Services. However, despite these efforts, service issues remain.”

When the contract expires on May 1st, Ryland Environmental will become the sole provider of trash services in Brantley County.

The county said the company had been temporarily assisting Republic as it struggled to get caught back up on curbside pickups.

“We greatly appreciate your patience during this transition and are committed to providing reliable and efficient trash services moving forward,” Brantley County said over social media Friday.

Ryland provides waste management services throughout Georgia, with offices in Macon, Savannah, Waycross and more.

According to the company’s website, the locally-owned and operated company has been in business since 2014, providing customers with “professional, timely service.”

