Brantley County residents begin to return home as Highway 82 fire containment grows

BRANTLEY COUNTY, Fla. — After days of uncertainty and mandatory evacuations, life is beginning to flicker back to normal for some residents along State Road 110. Authorities officially lifted evacuation orders for portions of the area late yesterday, allowing families to return to properties that sat for days in the path of the massive Highway 82 Fire.

The wildfire, which has scorched more than 22,000 acres, transformed the local forest into a study of stark contrasts. Along State Road 110, the blackened skeletons of charred trees line each side of the road, while on portions of the highway, homes remain standing, some appearing untouched by the flames that came dangerously close.

For Tim Baxley, a resident of the Fort McIntosh area for nearly 40 years, the homecoming was an emotional one.

“Oh my God. I mean, wow, how close,” Baxley said as he surveyed the perimeter of his property. “Where I’m at, everything is fine. It jumped the road at one point, but just right there in that one area.”

Baxley credited the tireless efforts of firefighting crews for saving his home of four decades. “They took care of the thing,” he said. “They done a real good job.”

Despite the progress, the scene remains a bustling hub of emergency activity. Fire crews continue to patrol the area, dousing persistent hotspots in what used to be lush, green forest. Officials from the Southern Area Complex Incident Management District warn that the danger has not entirely passed.

Drew Mickolay with the Southern Area Complex Incident Management District emphasized that the situation remains fluid. While this specific sector is currently considered contained, the fire continues to burn elsewhere.

“Things could change quickly,” Mickolay cautioned. “Just be ready if you need to evacuate again.”

The firefighting effort is expected to intensify in the coming days. According to Karen, an official with the incident management team, a surge of new equipment and personnel is arriving to bolster the lines.

“We have more resources here today, we’ll have more tomorrow, we have more coming in,” she said. “With that amount of help, we’re very optimistic about making more progress on this fire.”

For now, those back on State Road 110 are soaking in the relief of sleeping in their own beds. As crews work around the clock to expand containment zones, residents like Baxley are simply grateful for the chance to reclaim their lives.

“Everything’s getting back to normal,” Baxley said, “Like it should be.”

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