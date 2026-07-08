Brantley County school leader recognized for efforts to end childhood hunger

NAHUNTA, Ga. — The School Nutrition Director for Brantley County Schools is being recognized for his efforts to end childhood hunger.

Dr. Christopher Harris was named a 2026 Summer Hunger Hero by No Kid Hungry, a program that works to make sure children all over the country have access to healthy food.

Following the Highway 82 wildfires that devastated the county this spring, he and his school nutrition team have stepped up to make sure families who lost their homes have food to eat.

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“Christopher Harris exemplifies the work of No Kid Hungry,” Anastasia Tsekeris, program manager of No Kid Hungry Georgia, said in a news release. “He is out and about in the community doing what we work and advocate for. But he takes it to the next level. He goes above and beyond and it’s the kids that benefit. It’s always about the kids.”

Harris was one of ten honorees from nine states who received the honor.

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