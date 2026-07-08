Duval County Public Schools ends student mental, physical telehealth contract with Hazel Health

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Public Schools officials said it ended June 30 a partnership with Hazel Health, the nation’s largest provider of virtual healthcare for K-12 students.

Except for students currently receiving mental health services, the district said students and families seeking help for schoolchildren with physical and mental ailments will now receive help from school staff.

Staff will provide school-based support for everyday illnesses and injuries. Telehealth is available for families that qualify for the city’s Healthlink JAX program.

Students seeking mental health help will be able to reach out to school counselors who will assess needs, provide short-term support, connect them with services and make referrals to “full-service schools providers when appropriate.”

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