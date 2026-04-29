Brantley County Schools closures, resources and support for displaced families

BRANTLEY COUNTY, Ga. — Brantley County Schools will be closed for students Monday, April 27, through Friday, May 1. Employees return Thursday, April 30, and Friday, May 1. The district says additional information regarding closures and reopenings will be shared by Friday afternoon.

Safety and recovery teams have organized food, medical and supply services for affected families.

The Heron Health Clinic, located on the Brantley County High School campus at 10804 US-82, Nahunta, GA 31553, will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. to provide health services for any Brantley County Schools staff and students.

The Brantley County Schools Transportation Office, located at 79 Davis Street, Nahunta, GA 31553, will have meals and supplies available for displaced families.

See below for a full list and schedule of school meal pick-up for Wednesday, April 29:

Brantley County Schools Meal Schedule, Wednesday April 29 (Brantley County Schools)

The school district also announced that as of Sunday afternoon, they are at capacity for donations and are unable to accept additional items.

Brantley County Schools will share updates on specific items needed in the future to its Facebook page, here.

However, the district encourages people to help by volunteering their time or by making monetary donations.

Checks can be made payable to Brantley County Schools Helping Hands Fund and mailed to the Brantley County School System at 272 School Circle, Nahunta GA, 31553.

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