Brantley County teen, her grandma killed in car crash, school district says

BRANTLEY COUNTY, Ga. — A Brantley County teen girl and her grandmother were killed in a crash, the Brantley County School System shared on Facebook on Monday.

Ella Knight and her grandmother Debra McCarthy died, the school district said in its post.

“Our hearts are heavy today as our school system and community process the loss of one of our beloved students,” the post read in part.

Brantley County Middle School also posted in honor of Ella, saying in part, “To say that she will be missed is an understatement.”

Action News Jax has reached out to authorities to get more information on the details surrounding the crash.

