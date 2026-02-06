‘Break into vacant homes to smoke weed’: Homeowner shoots suspect in Nassauville burglary attempt

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — An attempted home burglary in Nassau County turned into a shooting Wednesday night.

“If you break into somebody’s home, you should beg to get shot. And that’s exactly what happened,” said Sheriff Bill Leepe, with the Nassau County Sheriffs office.

The sheriff’s office said the shooting was in self-defense. Investigators 18-year-old Anson Shawn Drew and a juvenile broke into a home on Clearwater Road in Nassauville. The report states the suspect pointed a flashlight at the homeowner, who then shot his revolver at the suspect in fear for his life.

The juvenile suspect is recovering at the hospital and is in stable condition after being shot in his lower back. Sheriffs office says both suspects tried to flee on foot after the shooting. The report states Drew left one of his shoes behind when he ran off. He was later arrested at his home.

“Individuals said they liked to break into vacant homes to smoke weed. This time, they broke into their own homes,” said Sheriff Leepe.

The sheriff’s office said the suspects didn’t have any marijuana on this occasion.

This wasn’t the first time the victim’s house had been broken into, as sheriffs say the house was burglarized about a month earlier, and he did have some firearms stolen.

Drew is in Nassau County jail on a bond of more than 10 thousand dollars, and the juvenile suspect will be charged pending a warrant for his arrest.

