BREAKING: House fire in Mandarin leaves one man dead Thursday night

MANDARIN, Fla. — JFRD announced at a media briefing on Thursday night that a fire at a mobile home in Mandarin left one man dead.

JFRD explained that they received a call regarding a large house fire at 9:06 p.m. at 9500 Neal Drive.

Multiple units arrived shortly after and began working to extinguish the fire.

Upon entering the mobile home, JFRD crews found one male victim in the bedroom where the fire had started.

After removing the victim from the home, crews pronounced him dead.

JSO homicide unit is currently investigating and a K-9 unit is on the way to assist.

The cause of the fire, as well as whether anyone else was involved, is under investigation.

