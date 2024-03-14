BREAKING: Human remains found the backyard of a home in Northwest Jacksonville

Jacksonville, Fla. — Jacksonville detectives are searching the backyard of a home on Sunny Acres Drive East, in the Magnolia Gardens area.

They learned human remains had been found there on Wednesday night.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office blocked off the home until daybreak when they could begin investigating.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: ‘Unmanageable:’ 100 small dogs removed from Putnam County home

The home is located in a neighborhood across from the Johnson Family YMCA on Cleveland Road.

Officers and detectives are expected to be there for most of the day on Thursday.

Action News Jax has a crew there, too. Check back here for updates.

Read: ‘General Hospital’ actress Robyn Bernard found dead in ‘open field’

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.