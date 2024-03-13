‘Unmanageable’: 100 small dogs removed from Putnam County home

Interlachen, Fla. — Putnam County deputies and animal control workers removed about 100 dogs from an Interlachen home on Wednesday.

Deputies went to the home after a report of possible neglect.

When they got there and spoke to the elderly owner of the dogs, they saw that the dogs were fed and cared for. But because they weren’t spayed or neutered, their numbers became “unmanageable”.

The dogs are being taken to Animal Control in Palatka temporarily as workers look for rescue organizations that can help.

“We want to ensure these animals are taken care of and vetted to the appropriate homes, so we are calling on rescues to help due to the sheer number of animals we received at intake,” Deputy County Administrator Julianne Young said in a news release. “This is something that the facilities at Animal Control cannot handle long-term for adoption purposes.”

The Sheriff’s Office said the owner of the dogs is being cooperative.

