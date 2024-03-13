Future of the St. Augustine IMAX Theater

St. Augustine, Fla. — The IMAX Theater at the World Golf Village will stay open a little while longer.

St. Johns County announced Wednesday that it’s struck a deal with the World Golf Hall of Fame Foundation to keep the theater open while the county looks for a long-term operator.

The move comes after the county conducted a community survey about what residents would like to see at the World Golf Village site after the Foundation announced last year that it was relocating to North Carolina.

The survey showed that neighbors overwhelmingly wanted the IMAX Theater to stay open.

“We want to reassure residents that there are no plans to close the IMAX Theater,” Joy Andrews, County Administrator, said in a news release. “We are actively engaged in ongoing discussions with the Foundation and are exploring all possibilities to ensure the continued enjoyment of the IMAX Theater for everyone. Despite rumors circulating about a potential closure date, St. Johns County remains committed to transparency and communication with the public regarding the future of the IMAX Theater.”

County leaders plan to present the findings of the survey and possible development options at an upcoming Board of County Commissioners meeting.

