BREAKING: JSO investigating accidental drowning on the Southside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating an accidental drowning that took place on Thursday evening at 4500 Glen Kernan Pkwy E.

According to police, a construction worker accidentally drove a Bobcat excavator into a pond and was trapped underneath.

The victim, believed to be 20 to 25 years old, was pulled out of the water and taken to Mayo Clinic. He did not survive.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown but the drowning took place at a retention pond around a golf course.

It is also unknown how long the victim was trapped as other coworkers were working.

“They did not hear the heavy machinery of the Bobcat, so they stepped out to take a look and that’s when they noticed that it was inside the water -- so we do not know the exact time frame,” a spokesperson for JSO said.

Detectives are coordinating their investigation with the medical examiner’s office and OSHA.

