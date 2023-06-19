Man found shot dead in car in Durkeeville neighborhood

Jacksonville, Fl — A man was found shot multiple times in the driver’s seat of a car in Jacksonville’s Durkeeville community early today. He was pronounced dead on scene in the 1400 block of W. 6th Street.

JSO says there is no suspect information at this early hour. The victim was only identified as a Black man in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

“Detectives are currently out canvassing the area speaking to residents that are in the neighborhood as well as looking for any type of video.”, said Sgt. Rudlaff with JSO.

Homeowners in the community reported hearing two to four gunshots. Detectives say they don’t believe another vehicle was involved in the shooting.

Anyone with information about this homicide is urged to contact JSO at at (904) 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

Police say they do not have a suspect , so if you are in the area be alert. https://t.co/7VPO37DXG1 — Alexus Cleavenger (@alexusctv) June 19, 2023























