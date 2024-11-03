BREAKING NEWS: Altercations at the Florida-Georgia game

Action News Jax is currently investigating 2 altercations that occurred during the NCAA Florida-Gerogia game on Saturday, November 2 involving JSO and attendees.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The first altercation was posted via X and shows a fan and a JSO officer which can be found below. The video is just a clip of the altercation, the full context has yet to be uncovered.

It just means more in the SEC pic.twitter.com/vBlGwKoTP0 — Ohio’s Tate (@BarstoolTate) November 2, 2024

The second video was posted via Instagram and shows what appears to be an officer tasing a fan. It appears the JSO was questioning the fan about their ticket shortly before he tased the fan resulting in another altercation.

Both videos have caused a viral outrage on social media.

Action News Jax received a statement from JSO, stating the following:

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office’s Professional Standards Division is aware of videos circulating from the Florida-Georgia football game. Administrative reviews of the incidents are being opened. As such, the agency will not comment until all the facts are known and the reviews have been completed.

Action News Jax reached out to Everbank Stadium and the office of Mayor Donna Deegan but has yet to receive a statement.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.