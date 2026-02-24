Breeze Airways adds direct flight from JIA to South Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Breeze Airways announced a new direct flight for those who want to go from North Florida to South Florida. Starting July 1, the airliner says it will offer a daily nonstop flight from Jacksonville International Airport to Fort Lauderdale. According to Breeze Airways, the price for a one way flight will start at $49.

“With this daily service between Jacksonville and Fort Lauderdale, we’re providing our Florida guests with a convenient in-state travel option,” said Breeze Airways Founder and CEO David Neeleman. “This route makes it easier to stay connected across the state, whether traveling for business or leisure.”

“Breeze’s new daily nonstop flights offer travelers a great option to get to South Florida,” said Jacksonville Aviation Authority CEO Mark VanLoh. “We are thrilled they will be flying to Ft. Lauderdale, as its one of the nonstop destinations we get asked most about from the community.”

You can purchase tickets for your next flight with Breeze Airways on the their website. For more information on parking, checkpoint wait times, and other amenities, check out the Jacksonville International Airport website.

