Breezy onshore winds increase with a few showers over the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Friday morning will start off nice and mostly dry with temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

A few isolated showers are possible late in the morning in southern St. Johns and Putnam Counties.

The afternoon commute will be dry.

Highs are expected to reach the mid-80s inland and the lower-80s along the coast.

Ocean conditions will be rough this weekend. And some minor tidal flooding is likely with onshore winds increasing.

TRACKING THE TROPICS:

We are tracking a tropical wave off the West Coast of Africa as it moves west. Some development is possible next week over the Central Atlantic. Early indications are a turn to the north over the Central Atlantic. There is nothing imminent for the U.S. as we are now one day removed from the “peak” of the hurricane season.

TODAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower south. HIGH: 86

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. LOW: 67

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy with a few showers in NE Florida near the coast. 67/85

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy with an isolated, brief shower. 68/84

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. 65/87

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. 65/86

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. 67/86

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower. 68/86

