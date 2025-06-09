Brett’s in Fernandina Beach is being demolished: Vote on its replacement

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — Brett’s Waterway Cafe is shutting down, and the City of Fernandina Beach wants the public’s input on what should take its place inside the Fernandina Harbor Marina.

The current lease between the city and Brett’s owners, the Center Street Restaurant Group, ends in December, according to officials.

Because of the building’s age and structural integrity, the city intends to demolish it at the beginning of the year.

Several options have been proposed for construction in its place, including dock and pier extensions, a pavilion, and another restaurant.

A new survey allows Fernandina Beach residents to vote on their favorite of six designs, ranging in projected costs between $365,000 and more than $3 million.

Participants can also choose their preferred way of paying for the project. The two main options provided are paid parking revenue and property tax revenue, but participants may also select a third, “other,” option.

To view a more in-depth presentation on the demolition plans and the proposed replacements, click here.

