Brother and sister shot at Plantation Apartments, children were inside the home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was notified of a shooting in Plantation Apartments.

When JSO arrived they were notified that a woman in her 30s and a man in his late 20s were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The victims that were shot were a brother and sister. The victims knew the suspect that caused the injuries.

The suspect shot the woman’s cheek and the same bullet hit her brother in the right arm.

When the shooting happened there were three children ranging from ages 1 through 12 in the apartment. The kids were asleep and did not see the shooting.

JSO says the suspect broke into the home.

The suspect is believed to be the woman’s ex-boyfriend. JSO also believes he is undocumented.

JSO is asking the community for help in order to find the suspect since it may be difficult due to him being undocumented.

