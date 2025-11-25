Brunswick High School football team ineligible for 2026 playoffs after fight on the field

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Action News Jax is learning about the penalties that the Brunswick High School football team will face after a fight on the field during an away playoff game on Friday, Nov. 21, against Gainesville High School.

Forty-one Brunswick players have been suspended following the incident, the Georgia High School Association announced Tuesday.

The GHSA fined Brunswick $5,000 and placed the school’s football program on probation for the 2026–27 school year, making the Pirates ineligible for postseason play next season.

We told you Monday that Gainesville High School had 39 of its players suspended by GHSA. On Tuesday, GHSA overturned the suspensions of four Gainesville High School players, while 35 players will remain suspended for their upcoming quarterfinal game against Langston Hughes on November 28.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The decision came after GHS appealed the suspensions. The GHSA Board of Trustees reviewed the case in a virtual meeting on Tuesday, where it decided to reinstate four players after Gainesville administrators reported that 39 players had entered the field during the altercation.

Gainesville was represented in the hearing by athletic director Adam Lindsey, superintendent Dr. Jeremy Williams, and head football coach Josh Niblett. Williams stated that the school would not contest the $5,000 fine or the severe warning issued by the GHSA.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.