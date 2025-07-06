Brunswick man arrested for child exploitation

BRUNSWICK, Fla. — A Brunswick man is facing charges after a child exploitation investigation in Glynn County.

Detectives with the Glynn County Police Department searched a home on Silver Bluff Drive around 9:43 a.m. on July 2.

The search was part of a larger investigation into suspected Internet Crimes Against Children.

Officers arrested 37-year-old Christopher German. He was interviewed and later booked into the Glynn County Detention Center.

According to Glynn County Police, German was charged with two counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Glynn County Police Department at (912) 554-3645 or leave an anonymous tip through Silent Witness at (912) 264-1333.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.