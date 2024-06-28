Brunswick man found guilty of child molestation and child cruelty

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Lavorgia Warren, of Brunswick, has been found guilty by a Glynn County jury of one count of child molestation and two counts of cruelty to children in the first degree, District Attorney Keith Higgins announced in a news release.

Between April and September of 2020, Warren would often stay at the home of two male victims, according to evidence presented at trial. The two victims were 11 and 6 at the time.

At night, Warren would inappropriately touch the elder boy, according to the news release. He would also “maliciously” beat both boys with a 5-foot-long bamboo stick when their mother wasn’t home.

Police were made aware of the abuse when the boys started to have nightmares at their grandmother’s house, and she saw their injuries.

Evidence presented at trial includes the bamboo stick, photos and diagrams of the boys’ injuries, forensic interviews, nightmare videos, and testimony.

“These two boys suffered at the hands of a man their mother trusted. If not for their grandmother, who supported her grandsons in their trauma, who knows how long they may have been made to suffer,” Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Whitney Gregory said in the news release.

Warren was sentenced to 20 years on each count on Friday. His will serve his time concurrently.

