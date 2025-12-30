Brunswick police officer arrested during domestic disturbance call

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — A Brunswick police officer was arrested Monday night after police were called to a residence on Red Oak Drive for a domestic disturbance. Glynn County police were called to the home at 7:30 p.m.

“Through their investigation they discovered that one of the parties involved was a Brunswick Police Officer, Andrea Williams,” Brunswick police posted on social media Tuesday morning.

Williams was arrested and charged with criminal trespass. She was placed on administrative leave pending further investigation, the social media post states.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.