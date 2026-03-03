Bryceville man arrested on charge of sexual activity involving animal, NCSO deputies say

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — A Bryceville man was arrested and charged with sexual activity involving an animal after allegedly having sexual relations with a female pitbull, says the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office.

According to NCSO, investigators recieved information from Nassau County Animal Services (NCAS) regarding the situation at a Bryceville home. When detectives arrived, a witness stated that he observed 68-year-old James Franklin Piner restraining the dog and engaging in sexual activity with her after checking on Piner following recent knee surgery.

According to the witness, he heard the dog cry out several times from across the house and saw ongoing bleeding and signs of injury for multiple weeks. A second witness stated that Piner admitted to engaging in sexual acts with the dog.

NCSO says NCAS evaluated the dog’s safety due to the continuous blood flow four weeks into her cycle. The dog, Bella, was removed from the home and is receiving appropriate veterinary care.

In a briefing, Sheriff Bill Leeper spoke about the case and the circumstances surrounding it. “This is an extremely disturbing and gut-wrenching case involving the sexual assault of a defenseless animal by a demented, nasty, and sick individual,” Sheriff Bill Leeper said. “Anyone capable of committing such an act on a dog poses a serious threat to humans as well.”

NCAS’s Director also spoke on the case and how the community can help in situations such as this. “It is our responsibility to protect those who cannot protect themselves,” NCAS Director Steve MacKinnon said. “This case underscores the importance of community members speaking up. The adage ‘see something, say something’ certainly applies and saved an animal from ongoing cruelty.”

NCSO says Piner was booked into the Nassau County Jail and Detention Center. His bond is over $15,000. Bella will remain in NCAS staff care and will be adopted into a safe and loving home.

