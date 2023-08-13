Bus driver shortage anticipated to cause delays for Duval County students on first day of school

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — With the first day of school coming this Monday, some students in Duval County might find themselves waiting in the morning heat for even longer as the school district anticipates “significant delays” on certain bus routes.

Duval County Public School (DCPS) officials have announced that a shortage of bus drivers will affect the pickup times for students on their way to school, causing what they labeled as “significant delays.”

The school district currently faces a shortage of approximately 50 bus drivers, which has led to the foreseen delays. As a result, students and parents are bracing for potential extended waiting times at bus stops.

Duval Schools announced that any bus routes experiencing delays of over 15 minutes will be promptly posted on the school district’s official website HERE. This measure aims to keep parents and students informed about the expected delays and allow them to adjust their schedules accordingly.

According to DCPS, school bus times can run behind schedule during the first few weeks of school as routes are refined and staffed, traffic normalizes, and bus drivers become familiar with their assigned routes.

As the first day of school approaches, the focus remains on addressing the bus driver shortage and minimizing the inconvenience faced by students and their families due to the anticipated delays.

