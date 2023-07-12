Bus registration for the 2023-2024 school year is now open for Duval County Public Schools

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — DCPS states that all students, except those receiving ESE services, must register for transportation before they can ride a bus.

To start, log into your parent or guardian Focus account and select your child’s name.

If you need bus stop information while updates are on hold, register your student and then call us at 904-858-6200 for assistance.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.